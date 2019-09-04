Shayne Lavery: Linfield striker named NIFWA Player of the Month

Media playback is not supported on this device Linfield's Shayne Lavery is player of the month

Linfield's Shayne Lavery has picked up the NI Football Writers' Association Player of the Month award for August after a stellar start to the season.

The 21-year-old striker joined the league champions from Everton in June.

He scored four goals in the Europa League qualifying rounds as Linfield came agonisingly close to a spot in the group stage.

Lavery's form was rewarded with a call-up to the senior Northern Ireland squad.

Having spent last season on loan at Falkirk, Lavery joined Linfield and has wasted little time in settling in, leading the Blues to a famous home win over Qarabag.

The striker scored twice, including a memorable solo effort, as Linfield secured a 3-2 win before falling to a 2-1 defeat in Baku a week later, with Lavery again on the scoresheet.

"The run we had in Europe has brought a lot of fans and people in Europe," said Lavery.

"Hopefully we get a few more over the years."