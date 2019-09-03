England Women to face Brazil at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium

England beat Brazil 2-1 on their way to winning the SheBelieves Cup in February

England women will face South American champions Brazil in a friendly at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium on Saturday, 5 October.

It will be England's first home game since coming fourth at the World Cup.

Phil Neville's side have played two friendlies in the last week, drawing 3-3 in Belgium on Thursday and losing 2-1 at Norway on Tuesday.

England will continue their preparations for Euro 2021 by playing Germany at Wembley on 9 November.

As Euros hosts, England do not need to qualify for the competition.

"Brazil will provide a different test to the other games we have lined up over the coming months," said Neville.

"It is always a special occasion when our two countries meet. I am also delighted that we will be playing in the north-east, a real footballing hotbed that has produced so many of our players over the years."

