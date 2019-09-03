Denzeil Boadu: Crawley Town sign former Borussia Dortmund II striker

Denzeil Boadu spent time in the academies of Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2017

Crawley Town have signed striker Denzeil Boadu on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old was a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund II earlier this summer.

"I think Denzeil is going to be a very good fit for this club and the way I want us to move forward with a young, hungry squad," Crawley boss Gabriele Cioffi told the club website.

"He is fit and has worked hard this summer and I am sure our fans will enjoy watching him play."

