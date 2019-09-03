Joe Rodon: Swansea City defender aims to follow Dan James' Wales lead

Media playback is not supported on this device Joe Rodon: 'Wales debut would be brilliant'

Joe Rodon raises a smile when talk turns to Dan James' success at Manchester United.

Rodon, who could be reunited with James in Wales colours on Friday night, is thrilled to see his fellow Swansea City academy graduate thriving at Old Trafford.

And he is dismissive when asked whether James' impressive start to life at United may go to his head.

"DJ hasn't got a bad bone in his body," the centre-back says. "He's a brilliant kid and a close friend of mine.

"Manchester United is a massive club and for him to go there and do what he has done is a credit to him and all of the development over the years. Hopefully he can continue at a high level."

After three goals in James' first four United appearances, Wales manager Ryan Giggs will hope the winger can maintain his form on the international stage when his side meet Azerbaijan.

It will be a similar story with Rodon, who is aiming to become the latest in a line of young Swans to establish themselves in the national team.

The soundtrack of the season so far at Swansea has been a song about Rodon and a magic hat.

The headwear may change on Friday, when a first international cap beckons for the 21-year-old.

Dan James had made a big impact at Manchester United having joined from Swansea City for £15m in the summer

Rodon combines decent pace with considerable physical presence and is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Should Giggs hand him a debut this week, he will be picking a player in sparkling form.

"I just love playing game in, game out. It's only going to improve me," Rodon says.

"Look at Leeds away (last Saturday). It's a very big atmosphere there and that's only going to help you on and off the pitch the further you go.

"It was a very tough game and to come away with the three points was a brilliant result for us. It just gives us confidence going into the next games."

Rodon has been one of Swansea's shining lights since making his debut in August 2018.

In the absence of Ashley Williams - left out of the squad because of a lack of game-time since last season - the heart of Giggs' defence against the Azeri is likely to be short on experience.

Rodon, Bournemouth's Chris Mepham, Tom Lockyer of Charlton Athletic and St Pauli's James Lawrence are the four out-and-out centre-backs in the Wales squad. They have 16 caps between them.

Rodon is the only member of the quartet yet to make his senior bow, but Giggs may turn to him given his fine form at Swansea.

Born just up the road from the Liberty Stadium and signed by his local club aged eight, Rodon made his senior debut 13 months ago.

He quickly became a regular under former boss Graham Potter, only for a broken foot suffered in January to derail his breakthrough season.

But he has reclaimed his starting berth under Steve Cooper and has been a key figure in Swansea's flying start to 2019-20.

"I've been at Swansea all my life," Rodon says.

"The injury last season was obviously a setback but I have forgotten about that now, it's in the past.

"This season I've been lucky enough to hit the ground running and we're doing well as a team, so hopefully that can continue."

Rodon describes new boss Cooper as being "brilliant from the word go" for a Swansea side who are yet to lose in eight games under the former England Under-17 coach.

After the trauma of Premier League relegation in 2018, there is a good feeling at Swansea right now despite the summer sales of two key players in James and striker Oli McBurnie.

Rodon is thriving at the club where he was once a season-ticket holder, yet that has not saved him from social media criticism.

Joe Rodon was out for more than two months after breaking a bone in his foot in January 2019

There were suggestions flak from fans had prompted Rodon to delete his Twitter account last month, although he plays down that idea.

"There was a big palaver about it but I just wanted to get off it," Rodon insists.

"There are going to be people who want to put you down but it meant nothing - I just don't use Twitter.

"You're going to have criticism throughout your career. It comes with the job so you've just got to take it on the chin."

With only 34 Swansea appearances - plus 12 during a loan spell at Cheltenham Town two seasons ago - to his name, Rodon is still learning his trade at senior level.

But any criticism aimed at him at this stage of his career is hard to understand given the obvious potential he has shown.

The feeling is that just like James, Rodon is destined for big things.

The vast majority of Swansea supporters seem to recognise as much, hence the chant about his magic qualities.

"It's great to have the fans singing your name," Rodon says with another smile.

It would be no shock if Wales' supporters are soon doing the same.