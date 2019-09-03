Lazar Stojsavljevic: Defender leaves Newport 'by mutual consent' after less than three months
Lazar Stojsavljevic has left Newport County by mutual consent, less than three months after joining the League Two side.
The 21-year-old central defender signed a two-year deal at Rodney Parade in June after being released by Championship side Millwall.
Stojsavljevic played just 29 minutes for the Exiles.
He started the Carabao Cup first-round tie at Gillingham, that Newport won on penalties, but was substituted early.
The club said it "wishes Lazar well in his future career".