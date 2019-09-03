Bury FC: EFL to 'consult with clubs' about efforts to readmit Shakers

The English Football League is to discuss Bury's future with its member clubs following efforts to reinstate the Shakers in League Two next season.

Bury were expelled from the EFL on 27 August after a failed takeover bid by C&N Sporting Risk.

Bury North MP James Frith has called for the Shakers to re-enter in the fourth tier for the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police has said it is investigating an allegation of fraud involving the club.

No arrests have been made.

In a statement, the EFL says the "only current established procedure" for entry to League Two is promotion through the National League.

However, it added that "in acknowledgement of the extreme nature of the problems" at Bury, the EFL board had "agreed it is appropriate to discuss the matter with member clubs" and those talks will take place in the coming weeks.

More to follow.