Scotland v Russia: Steve Clarke's attention to detail is key for hosts, says Scott McTominay

Media playback is not supported on this device Double-header like two cup finals - McTominay

Euro 2020 qualifying: Scotland v Russia Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Manager Steve Clarke's "amazing" attention to detail is key to reviving Scotland's Euro 2020 qualification hopes, says midfielder Scott McTominay.

The former Kilmarnock boss has steered the national team to victory over Cyrpus and defeat in Belgium since replacing Alex McLeish in May.

Scotland, fourth in Group I, host Russia on Friday and Belgium on Monday.

"He has come in and got everyone's attention straight away," said Manchester United's McTominay.

"It's positive to have someone of that magnitude managing the national team. All the players have fully bought into everything the new gaffer is saying. All his ways on and off the pitch are really different.

"I'm really impressed. You can tell by little things in the meetings and on the training pitch, he is so dedicated and goes into every little detail. That's amazing for us because you need those fine margins in international football, they can win or lose you matches."

McTominay, 22, is one of eight English Premier League players in the Scotland squad and insists the strength of talent at Clarke's disposal, especially in midfield, has raised standards.

"Everyone is competing against each other to try to get in the 11 and that competition is healthy," he said. "The players want that, they don't want to come and know it will be easy to get in the team.

"They have to put their heart on their sleeve and work to get in the starting 11 and that can only stand us In good stead."

Russia sit three points above Scotland after four games and McTominay knows the significance of Friday's encounter as the national team attempt to end a 22-year wait to play at a major tournament.

"It's vitally important for us to keep building on the progress under the new gaffer," he said. "The Russia game a must win and a must not lose.

"From the start, everyone knows their roles and responsibilities on the pitch. Now it's down to us to get the results and hopefully progress to the Euros."