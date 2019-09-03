Billy Gilmour: Scotland will benefit from Chelsea debut - Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson

Billy Gilmour (right) made his Chelsea debut in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Sheffield United

Lewis Ferguson thinks Billy Gilmour's progress to the Chelsea first team will help him wreak revenge with Scotland Under-21s in Croatia.

The Aberdeen midfielder is still smarting from his club side's defeat by Rijeka in Europa League qualifying.

He and Gilmour joined up with the national set-up shortly after the latter made his Chelsea debut as a late substitute against Sheffield United.

"He's a top player and works hard and I'm buzzing for him," Ferguson said.

"Having him in the national set-up will be good for the squad."

Ferguson and the 18-year-old midfielder, who moved to Stamford Bridge two years ago, were team-mates in Rangers' youth system.

The 20-year-old admits he would one day like to follow his "good pal" to England's top flight.

"It's good to see someone you know going and making his mark in the Premier League, because that's everyone's dream," Ferguson said.

"But, right now, I'm just focusing on playing for Aberdeen and doing my best for them and the future will take me to wherever it does."

Ferguson's immediate future is an opening European Under-21 Championship qualifier against San Marino in Paisley on Thursday in which he admits his side will be overwhelming favourites, followed by Tuesday's more testing trip to Stadion Sibenik.

"I was in Croatia a couple of weeks ago and it was disappointing, so I don't want to go back and get another disappointment," he said.

"I'm hoping to get a bit of revenge. It gives you more motivation to go over there and do well as I don't want to feel the same way again."