National League news - September 2019

Alan Dowson's Woking won seven of their first eight matches to top the National League table going into September

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

3 September

Aldershot Town have signed Plymouth Argyle forward Alex Fletcher, 20, on a one-month loan deal.

Eastleigh have signed striker Marcus Barnes, 22, on loan from Premier League club Southampton until January.

Torquay United have signed midfielder Ben Whitfield, 23, following his departure from Port Vale, while defender Robbie Cundy, 22, has joined on loan from Bristol City until January.

2 September

Sunderland striker Jack Diamond, 19, has joined Harrogate Town on loan until January.

Yeovil Town have signed 27-year-old former Coventry City goalkeeper Liam O'Brien on an undisclosed contract and Brighton & Hove Albion attacker James Tilley, 21, on a season-long loan deal.