Livingston: Dolly Menga loan to Angolan club Atletico Petroleos de Luanda confirmed
Livingston have confirmed Dolly Menga has joined Atletico Petroleos de Luanda on a season-long loan.
The Angola international has returned to his homeland just 12 months after signing a two-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club.
Over 26 games, the 26-year-old scored twice, including the winner against Rangers last September.
Atletico announced the deal a week ago, but Livingston have only now confirmed the move has been rubber stamped.