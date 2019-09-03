Bristol City Women: Ex-Everton midfielder Olivia Chance joins Women's Super League rivals

Olivia Chance moved to England with Everton in 2017 after a stint with Breidablik in Iceland

Bristol City have signed New Zealand midfielder Olivia Chance after she left Women's Super League rivals Everton earlier in the summer.

The 25-year-old missed much of her final season with Everton in 2018-19 after suffering a knee injury.

However, she recovered and started all three of New Zealand's group games at the Women's World Cup in June.

"I'm looking forward to getting started. The club and team environment seems really positive," she said.

Bristol City start the new campaign on Saturday against Brighton at Ashton Gate, which is hosting the women's team for the first time since 2016.

