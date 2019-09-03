Anthony Ralston: Celtic's Neil Lennon rates right-back 'very highly' - St Johnstone boss

Anthony Ralston (left) has played four times for Celtic this season

Tommy Wright believes Anthony Ralston still has a future at Celtic and the St Johnstone manager hopes to help the right-back fulfil his potential.

The 20-year-old has joined Celtic's Scottish Premiership rivals on a season-long loan days after helping them qualify for Europa League groups.

"Neil Lennon rates him very highly, but he needs games and experience, which he'll get here," Wright said.

"I'm sure it'll be a huge benefit to him long-term and for us short-term."

Ralston's arrival follows the departure of fellow right-back Richard Foster to Ross County after a training ground disagreement with Wright.

The Saints manager revealed that the "good piece of business for us" had been agreed last week.

"Celtic needed Anthony for their Europa League match with AIK last week and for the game at the weekend," Wright told his club website.

Ralston, who made his Celtic debut against St Johnstone in May 2016, made one start and three substitute appearances this season, the latest as an early replacement for the injured Kristoffer Ajer in their second-leg win in Sweden.

However, the Scottish champions have bought more experienced Israel international Hatem Abd Elhamed from Hapoel Be'er Sheva and also signed Austria cap Moritz Bauer on loan from Stoke City to cover that position.

"Anthony has played in big games for Celtic, including in the Champions League, and he'll add quality to the squad," Wright said.