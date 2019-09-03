Leasing.com Trophy: 9,062 watch Bolton Wanderers in first home game since takeover

The start was delayed by 10 minutes at Bolton because of congestion around the stadium

More than 9,000 fans watched Bolton Wanderers lose their EFL Trophy match with Bradford on penalties - in their first home game since being taken over.

The Trotters were days from potential liquidation before Football Ventures (Whites) Limited bought them last week.

Bolton stuck with a young side despite making nine deadline day signings, and Dennis Politic gave them an early lead.

Paudie O'Connor levelled for Bradford, who won 4-3 in the shootout to take a bonus point from the tie.

Elsewhere, Jordan Roberts' second-half double helped Ipswich come from behind to beat Tottenham under-21s 2-1 in their first ever game in the competition.

Of the six Premier League under-21 sides in action Brighton were the only ones to avoid defeat, winning 2-0 at AFC Wimbledon.

Blackpool were the biggest winners of the night - thrashing Morecambe 5-1 - but 40-year-old striker Kevin Ellison did get his first goal of the season for the Shrimps, against the club he scored his first ever Football League goal against.

That came for Stockport back in October 2002, against a Blackpool side that featured current manager Simon Grayson in defence.