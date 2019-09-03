Leasing.com Trophy: 9,062 watch Bolton Wanderers in first home game since takeover

Bolton celebrate
The start was delayed by 10 minutes at Bolton because of congestion around the stadium

More than 9,000 fans watched Bolton Wanderers lose their EFL Trophy match with Bradford on penalties - in their first home game since being taken over.

The Trotters were days from potential liquidation before Football Ventures (Whites) Limited bought them last week.

Bolton stuck with a young side despite making nine deadline day signings, and Dennis Politic gave them an early lead.

Paudie O'Connor levelled for Bradford, who won 4-3 in the shootout to take a bonus point from the tie.

Elsewhere, Jordan Roberts' second-half double helped Ipswich come from behind to beat Tottenham under-21s 2-1 in their first ever game in the competition.

Of the six Premier League under-21 sides in action Brighton were the only ones to avoid defeat, winning 2-0 at AFC Wimbledon.

Blackpool were the biggest winners of the night - thrashing Morecambe 5-1 - but 40-year-old striker Kevin Ellison did get his first goal of the season for the Shrimps, against the club he scored his first ever Football League goal against.

That came for Stockport back in October 2002, against a Blackpool side that featured current manager Simon Grayson in defence.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 3rd September 2019

  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers3Southampton U21Southampton U212
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers1BradfordBradford City1
    Bradford City win 4-3 on penalties
  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon0Brighton and Hove Albion U21Brighton and Hove Albion U212
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town0PeterboroughPeterborough United2
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra1BurtonBurton Albion3
  • BlackpoolBlackpool5MorecambeMorecambe1
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town1ScunthorpeScunthorpe United2
  • Oxford UtdOxford United2Norwich City U21Norwich City U211
  • PortsmouthPortsmouth1CrawleyCrawley Town0
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient2SouthendSouthend United0
  • CoventryCoventry City0WalsallWalsall0
    Coventry City win 5-4 on penalties
  • ExeterExeter City1CheltenhamCheltenham Town0

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe11002113
2Leicester City U2100000000
3Sunderland00000000
4Grimsby100112-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oldham11003213
2Accrington11002113
3Liverpool U21100123-10
4Fleetwood100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Salford11002023
2Tranmere00000000
3Aston Villa U21100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield11002113
2Port Vale11002113
3Newcastle United U21100112-10
4Shrewsbury100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton11003123
2Everton U2110101102
3Mansfield10101101
4Crewe100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bolton10101101
2Bradford10101101
3Manchester City U2100000000
4Rochdale00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackpool11005143
2Carlisle00000000
3Wolverhampton Wanderers U2100000000
4Morecambe100115-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Doncaster11003123
2Manchester United U2111002023
3Lincoln City100113-20
4Rotherham100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colchester11003213
2Ipswich11002113
3Gillingham100123-10
4Tottenham Hotspur U21100112-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd11002113
2Portsmouth11001013
3Norwich City U21100112-10
4Crawley100101-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton and Hove Albion U2111002023
2Leyton Orient11002023
3Wimbledon100102-20
4Southend100102-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green11003213
2Coventry10100001
3Walsall10100001
4Southampton U21100123-10

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter11001013
2Newport00000000
3West Ham United U2100000000
4Cheltenham100101-10

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea U2111003213
2Bristol Rovers10101101
3Plymouth10101101
4Swindon100123-10

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons11003033
2Fulham U2100000000
3Wycombe00000000
4Stevenage100103-30

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough11002023
2Northampton201113-22
3Arsenal U2110101101
4Cambridge00000000
View full EFL Trophy tables

