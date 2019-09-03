Shinji Okazaki: Ex-Leicester forward leaves Malaga after 34 days
Former Leicester City forward Shinji Okazaki has left Malaga after 34 days.
Reports in Spain say the Japan international, 33, has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent because the Spanish second-tier club are unable to fit his wages within their budget.
Okazaki won the Premier League with Leicester in 2016 and left this summer after scoring 19 goals in 137 games.
He did not feature in Malaga's three league matches this season and is now a free agent.