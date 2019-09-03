Nick Freeman: Wycombe Wanderers striker signs extended contract

Nick Freeman's contract was coming to an end in June 2020

Wycombe forward Nick Freeman has signed a new two-year deal to extend his stay at the League One club until June 2022.

The 23-year-old played for several non-league clubs before joining Wycombe in 2016 and has started 49 games from a total of 91 appearances for the Chairboys, scoring five goals.

"Nick has come on leaps and bounds since turning professional," boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website.

"He's worked so hard to develop and become a really important player."