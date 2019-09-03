Nicklas Bendtner: Former Arsenal forward signs for FC Copenhagen

Nicklas Bendtner has played 81 times for Denmark, scoring 30 goals

Former Arsenal forward Nicklas Bendtner has joined Danish champions FC Copenhagen until the end of December.

The 31-year-old moves to his home-city club after leaving Norwegian side Rosenborg, where his contract was set to expire at the end of the year.

He won two league titles at Rosenborg, scoring 35 goals in 86 games.

"I know it is a very special opportunity and I will do everything in my power to seize it for the next four months," Bendtner said.

The striker joined Arsenal at the age of 16, going on to score 45 goals in 171 appearances over nine years before leaving in 2014 for Wolfsburg.

He later played for Nottingham Forest, moving to Rosenborg in 2017.

"When I was 16 and left home, there was a lot I didn't know about... 15 years later, I can honestly say that it feels even bigger than I dreamed," Bendtner said.

"I'm not tired of football at all. I am hungry and motivated like never before."

While at Arsenal, Bendtner had loan spells with Birmingham City, with whom he won the Championship, and with Juventus, where he was part of a squad that finished top of Serie A, as well as at Sunderland.

In January, the Denmark international began serving a 50-day sentence under house arrest with an electronic tag, having been convicted of assaulting a taxi driver.