Yannick Bolasie: Sporting Lisbon sign Everton winger on season-long loan

Yannick Bolasie's most recent game for Everton came in their 3-1 defeat by West Ham in May 2018

Sporting Lisbon have signed winger Yannick Bolasie on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton.

The 30-year-old joined the Toffees from Crystal Palace on a five-year deal in 2016 for a fee of £25m.

In his first season at the club, Bolasie suffered a serious knee injury, which ruled him out for nearly a year.

The DR Congo international has made just 32 appearances during his time with Everton and had spells on loan at Aston Villa and Anderlecht last season.

Having started his career in non-league football, Bolasie went on to play for Plymouth Argyle and Bristol City before moving to Palace in 2012.

In the first half of last season, Bolasie played 21 times and scored twice for Villa in the Championship before scoring six goals in 17 appearances for Anderlecht.

