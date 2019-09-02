Jason Naismith jumps at Hibernian chance

Jason Naismith played 48 times for Ross County

Jason Naismith said he "didn't have to think twice" after agreeing to join Hibernian on a season-long loan from Peterborough United.

The former St Mirren and Ross County defender, 25, is Paul Heckingbottom's 10th summer signing.

"No-one has to tell me how big a club Hibernian are," he told the club's website.

"I'm looking forward to meeting up with the rest of the boys this week and getting to work."

Manager Heckingbottom added: "Jason is someone who knows the league and has done well up here before.

"He's a competitive player who will add real presence to our squad.

"Jason also showed his enthusiasm to come and play for Hibernian by helping push through the deal in time."

Meanwhile, Hibernian have confirmed defender Sean Mackie has left the club to go on a season-long loan to Dundee.

"This is a great opportunity for me, and I have to thank both clubs for getting it through," said the 20-year-old.

