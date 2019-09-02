Kilmarnock: Osman Sow, Connor Johnson and Harvey St Clair on loan

From the section

Osman Sow missed in the penalty shootout in last year's Scottish Premiership play-off final

Kilmarnock have signed Dundee United striker Osman Sow on loan until January.

Wolves defender Connor Johnson and Venzia forward Harvey St Clair have also joined on loan moves.

Johnson, 21, and St Clair, 20, arrive at the Scottish Premiership side on deals until the end of the season.

During his previous spell with Hearts, Sow scored 23 goals and claimed 12 assists in 52 appearances.

The Swede, 29, moved to Tannadice in January from MK Dons but has made just one appearance this term.

Scotland U21 forward St Clair has made just one appearance at Serie B side Venezia, having joined from Chelsea after coming through the the Premier League club's academy.

While defender Johnson has yet to make a first-team appearance for Wolves, and spent last season on loan at English League One side Walsall, making 11 appearances.

