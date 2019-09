Joe Dodoo made 27 appearances for Rangers, scoring five goals

Rangers have confirmed striker Joe Dodoo has left the club by mutual consent a year early.

Signed in 2016 by Mark Warburton, Dodoo failed to make a real impact across his three seasons at Ibrox.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Blackpool, having played only two games for Rangers in the past two campaigns.

"He departs with the best wishes of everyone at Rangers," said a club statement.

