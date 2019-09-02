Fabri: Real Mallorca sign Fulham goalkeeper on season-long loan deal

Fabri has not featured for Fulham in over a year

Real Mallorca have signed Fulham goalkeeper Fabri on a season-long loan deal.

The 31-year-old Spaniard signed a three-year deal with the Cottagers when he joined for £5m from Turkish side Besiktas in July 2018.

However, he has not featured since played in their opening two Premier League games last season.

Mallorca, promoted back to La Liga in 2018-19, have won one of their three league games this campaign.

