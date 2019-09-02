Stefano Okaka: Italy striker joins Udinese from Watford

From the section

Okaka made just two Premier League appearances for Watford last season

Striker Stefano Okaka has joined Serie A club Udinese from Watford on a permanent deal.

The 30-year-old has signed a three-year contract at the Italian side, keeping him at the club until 2022.

Okaka spent the second half of last season on loan at Udinese and scored six goals in 16 appearances.

The Italy international moved to Watford from Anderlecht in 2016 and scored five goals in 39 appearances for the Hornets.

