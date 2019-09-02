Dominic Poleon: Newport County sign free agent striker

Poleon had loans spells at Bury and Sheffield United as well as stints at Oldham Athletic, Wimbledon and Bradford City

Newport County have added to their attacking options by signing free agent Dominic Poleon until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old striker started his career at Chelsea before coming through the youth ranks at Leeds where he signed his first professional contract.

His most recent club was Crawley Town.

"I'm delighted to join Newport. I am really looking forward to getting started and playing in front of the County fans," he said.