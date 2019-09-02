Wesley Hoedt joins Royal Antwerp from Southampton on season-long loan

From the section

Wesley Hoedt played in some of Southampton's pre-season friendlies

Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt has joined Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp on a season-long loan.

The Netherlands international made 13 Premier League appearances for Saints in 2018-19 before ending the season on loan with La Liga side Celta Vigo.

Southampton paid £15m to sign Hoedt from Lazio on a five-year deal in 2017.

Hoedt, who made all of his six international appearances that year, follows former Everton winger Kevin Mirallas to Antwerp.

