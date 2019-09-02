Emiliano Marcondes: FC Midtjylland sign Brentford striker on loan

Emiliano Marcondes featured in four of Brentford's first six league games this season

Danish Superliga leaders FC Midtjylland have signed Brentford striker Emiliano Marcondes on loan until 31 December.

The 24-year-old has failed to score in 30 league appearances for the Bees since joining from Nordsjaelland in January 2018.

"Emiliano has had 18 very unlucky months with us due to the two major injuries which he picked up," boss Thomas Frank told the club website.

"This move will be good for him to get his rhythm and confidence back."

