Greg Taylor: Celtic agree fee with Kilmarnock for transfer

Celtic and Kilmarnock have agreed a fee for the transfer of left-back Greg Taylor to the Scottish Champions.

The 21-year-old Scotland international has been the subject of talks between the clubs in recent days with a deal now struck.

Sunderland and Nuremberg had previously made bids, but the English League One side then ended their interest.

Personal terms have still to be agreed with the player before Monday night's transfer deadline.

