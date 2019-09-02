Motherwell: Mark O'Hara signs season loan deal at Fir Park

Mark O'Hara in action against Motherwell for Dundee in 2017

Motherwell have clinched the loan signing of former Dundee midfielder Mark O'Hara.

O'Hara, 23, started out as a defender at Kilmarnock but blossomed in midfield upon a move to Dens Park.

He joins the Scottish Premiership side a year into his spell at Peterborough United.

The loan deal will be for the remainder of the season, subject to international clearance.

"Mark adds something to our midfield that we didn't previously have," Stephen Robinson told the Motherwell website.

"We have been chasing him for a number of windows now, so we are delighted to have him.

"He is already a proven player at Scottish Premiership level, and he's still very young. He will add to what is already a very competitive midfield."

