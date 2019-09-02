Nouha Dicko: Hull City striker joins Vitesse Arnhem on loan

From the section

Nouha Dicko had made four appearances for Hull City this season

Hull City striker Nouha Dicko has joined Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on loan until the end of the season.

The Mali international, 27, has scored seven goals in 54 appearances since joining the Tigers from Wolves in 2017.

The move sees Dicko reunited with former Hull head coach Leonid Slutsky, who led the Eredivisie club to a fifth-placed finish last season.

Dicko moved to English football with Wigan in August 2011 and scored 31 goals in 96 league matches for Wolves.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.