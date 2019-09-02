Cameron Borthwick-Jackson: Manchester United defender joins Tranmere on loan

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson had a trial spell with Eredivisie side Heerenveen in the summer

Tranmere Rovers have signed Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan in League One with Scunthorpe United, scoring twice in 29 league appearances.

He has played 14 times for United but last featured for the Premier League side in May 2016.

"I think it's a case of me getting back to my best and showcasing what I can do," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.