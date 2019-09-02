Egli Kaja: Northampton Town sign former AFC Wimbledon forward

Egli Kaja's two goals for AFC Wimbledon both came in the EFL Trophy

Northampton Town have signed forward Egli Kaja on a deal until January.

The 22-year-old was a free agent after leaving AFC Wimbledon earlier this summer after making 22 league appearances for the club.

He made eight appearance during a loan spell with Scottish Premiership side Livingston last season.

"We feel he can add to the attacking options we have in the squad and we are pleased to have him on board," boss Keith Curle told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.