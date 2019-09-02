Jack Baldwin: Salford City sign Sunderland defender on season-long loan

From the section

Jack Baldwin has played just once this season

Sunderland defender Jack Baldwin has joined League Two side Salford City on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old has featured just once for the Black Cats this season, having played 41 games last term in the run to the League One play-off final.

Baldwin has made 245 career appearances, scoring 14 goals.

Boss Jack Ross has signed free agent Joel Lynch, Coventry's Jordan Willis and Millwall's Conor McLaughlin as defensive cover this summer.

