PSG: Keylor Navas joins from Real Madrid as Alphonse Areola goes to Real on loan

Keylor Navas made just 10 league appearances for Real Madrid in 2018-19

Paris St-Germain have signed goalkeeper Keylor Navas from Real Madrid, with France international Alphonse Areola going the other way on loan.

Costa Rica international Navas, 32, has joined the French champions on a four-year deal after winning three Champions League titles in five years with Real.

Areola, who has three France caps, has joined Real on a season-long deal.

The World Cup winner, 26, is under contract with PSG until 2023 and the loan does not include an option to buy.

Navas, who has 86 caps for Costa Rica, lost his status as Real's first-choice keeper when they signed Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea in 2018.

He will now compete for the starting role at PSG with Sergio Rico after the Ligue 1 club signed the Spaniard on loan from Sevilla on Sunday.

Areola made 21 league starts last season, with Italian veteran Gianluigi Buffon making 17 before the 41-year-old returned to Juventus in July after one season at the Parc des Princes.

Areola has played in three of PSG's first four games of the season, with Polish 19-year-old Marcin Bulka, a summer signing from Chelsea, playing in Friday's win at Metz.

