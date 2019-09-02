Donervon Daniels: Defender joins Luton and moves to Doncaster on loan

Donervon Daniels has spent time on loan with Rochdale and Wigan

Luton Town have signed defender Donervon Daniels, with the former Blackpool player moving straight to Doncaster Rovers on loan.

The 25-year-old had been on trial with the Hatters for several weeks after leaving League One Blackpool, where he made 30 appearances last season.

Daniels will stay with Darren Moore's Doncaster side until January.

"He will get brilliant defensive coaching from Darren, who I worked with," said Luton boss Graeme Jones.

"He's lightning quick, good on the ball and there's not many players like that available on a free transfer.

"We're now looking for him to get minutes on loan at Doncaster in order for him to get fitter, get sharper and quicker, to see where he is in January."

