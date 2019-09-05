Hope Powell: Brighton 'fitter, faster, stronger' for new Women's Super League season

Hope Powell managed the England Women team for 15 years until 2013

Women's Super League Dates: Opening fixtures on Saturday, 7 September & Sunday, 8 September Coverage: The Women's Football Show returns on Sunday, 8 Sep, at 19:00 BST on BBC Four, repeated at 22:30 on BBC One, and also available on the BBC iPlayer

Brighton will be "fitter, faster and stronger" in the new Women's Super League season, says manager Hope Powell heading into the opening weekend.

The former England boss's Seagulls finished ninth of 11 teams in their first WSL campaign last term, their first season as a full-time outfit.

They begin their 2019-20 season at Bristol City on Saturday, with the game being played at City men's Ashton Gate.

"We're in a better place this season," Powell told BBC Sussex.

"Last season, certainly it was very tough. The step up from part-time to full-time really hit home.

"The lessons are that we have to be fitter, stronger, faster and hit the ground running from the off. So we've had a really extensive pre-season, the girls are in good shape and raring to go.

"We've made what we consider to be some sensible signings that will add to the team, and we're moving forward."

Brighton signed Yeovil goalkeeper Megan Walsh, Bristol City defender Danique Kerkdijk, Aarhus defender Matilde Skovsen and Guingamp midfielder Lea La Garrec this summer.

There are 12 teams in England's top tier this season, after Manchester United and Tottenham won promotion last term, and one side will be relegated next May.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.