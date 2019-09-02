Aramide Oteh: Bradford City sign QPR striker on season-long loan deal

Aramide Oteh has scored twice in 11 appearances for QPR

Bradford City have signed Queens Park Rangers forward Aramide Oteh on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan in League One with Walsall last season, scoring once in 13 league appearances.

"Aramide will be a good addition to our frontline and we are looking forward to working with him," Bantams boss Gary Bowyer told the club website.

"He is a good lad, who looks to run in behind, and has had a taste of league football."

