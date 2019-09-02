Jamie Sendles-White: Crawley bring in defender on one-year deal
Crawley Town have signed defender Jamie Sendles-White on a one-year deal.
The 25-year-old started his career with QPR and also had spells with Hamilton, Swindon, Leyton Orient and Torquay.
"Jamie has been training with us for a while and we have been impressed with his qualities and attitude," boss Gabrielle Cioffi told the club website.
"He has an opportunity now to settle down at a club and show us what he is capable of and work hard for a place in the team."
