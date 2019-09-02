Celtic: Club charged for fireworks and throwing objects

Celtic have been charged by Uefa for disturbances during their Europa League match against AIK Stockholm last week.

The offences relate to fans setting off fireworks and throwing objects as well as blocking stairways during the play-off second leg.

The Scottish champions will learn their fate at a hearing on 19 September when the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body meet.

Celtic won the tie 6-1 on aggregate to progress to the group stage.

Their last charge from European football's governing body came in 2017 when a fan ran on to the pitch at Celtic Park and aimed a kick at Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, resulting in a £8,900 fine.

In July of that year, Celtic were also fined £20,600 after an "illicit banner" was displayed during their Champions League qualifying win over Linfield.

It comes less than a week after Rangers were ordered by Uefa to close a section of Ibrox for a second time after being found guilty of a second charge of sectarian chanting.

More to follow.