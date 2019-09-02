Rangers: Graham Dorrans exits Ibrox after two years
Former Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans has left Rangers by mutual consent.
Dorrans has been plagued by injury since his switch from Norwich City in July 2017.
The 32-year-old has made only one start this season - in a 4-0 League Cup win over Ayr United - and came off the bench twice.
"He departs with the best wishes of everyone at Rangers," said a club statement.
Dorrans began his career at Livingston and was seven years with West Bromwich Albion before moving to Norwich.
