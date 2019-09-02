Chelsea: Baba Rahman signs extension then joins Real Mallorca on loan

Baba Rahman played for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations this summer, moving to 28 international appearances

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman has joined Real Mallorca on loan after signing a one-year extension at Stamford Bridge.

The left-back, who joined the Blues from German side Augsburg in 2015, is now tied to the Premier League club until 2022.

Rahman, 25, has joined Mallorca on a season-long deal having had loan spells with Bundesliga club Schalke and French side Reims last term.

The Ghana international has played 23 games for Chelsea - all in 2015-16.

Mallorca are back in the Spanish top flight after a six-year absence having been promoted via last season's play-offs.

Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Valencia left them 14th in the table after three games in La Liga.