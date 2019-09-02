Steven Benda: Swansea City goalkeeper joins Swindon Town on loan

Steven Benda is yet to make his senior debut for Swansea but played in preseason

League Two Swindon Town have signed Swansea goalkeeper Steven Benda on loan for the rest of the season.

The German, 20, is yet to play a full senior game but has been a regular in Premier League 2 and also played in the Under-21s' EFL Trophy campaign.

He joined the Swans from 1860 Munich in July 2018 and won the Young Player of the Year award last year.

The Under-23s regular signed a new deal at the Liberty Stadium in the summer, which expires in June 2022.

Swindon already Luke McCormick and Will Henry as senior goalkeepers, with Archie Matthews also in the group.

