Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 7 September

Aberystwyth Town v Airbus UK Broughton; 14:30 BST: Aberystwyth bounced back after being thrashed by New Saints with a morale boosting win at Cefn Druids. Airbus are bottom of the table and still without a point having lost late on to Caernarfon at home in their previous game. The sides last met in the top-flight during the 2016-17 season when Airbus beat Aber 4-2.

Barry Town United v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST: Barry Town are top of the table going into Saturday's game at Jenner Park and victory would see them reach an all-time Cymru Premier total of 900 points. They have been boosted by the return of Mo Touray on a season-long loan from Newport County. Caernarfon kick started their campaign with a 3-1 victory at Airbus UK, their first win of the campaign.

Carmarthen Town v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: Carmarthen have lost three of their opening four games and are seeking a first win of the season while Cardiff Met are unbeaten with three wins and a draw from their first four games. Will Evans scored the only goal for Met when the sides last met in March.

Penybont v Bala Town; 14:30 BST: Penybont are still looking for their first win of the season but will be boosted by their performance at champions New Saints, where they took the lead before losing 2-1. Bala slipped down to fourth after a first defeat of the season, at home to Connah's Quay.

FA Cup first qualifying round

Saturday, 7 September

Plymouth Parkway v Merthyr Town; 15:00 BST