Euro U21 Qualifying
Sweden U211R. of Ireland U213

Euro 2021 qualifiers: Sweden U21 1-3 Republic of Ireland U21

Troy Parrott (left) came off the bench to score twice in Kalmar
Troy Parrott (left) came off the bench to score twice in Kalmar

Two late goals lifted the Republic of Ireland Under-21s to a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Sweden in Kalmar.

Conor Masterson scored either side of a Troy Parrott double after Mattias Svanberg's first-half opener.

Aaron Connolly also missed a penalty for the visitors, who dominated large periods of the match in Kalmar.

The result leaves Stephen Kenny's side top of Euro 2021 qualifying Group One having taken a maximum nine points from three games.

After an eye-catching display in the win over Armenia, Connolly nearly opened the scoring after two minutes when he danced through the Swedish defence and flashed a shot just wide.

Sweden soon found their passing rhythm though and took the lead in spectacular fashion on 19 minutes through captain Svanberg, who curled a stunning right-footed shot past Caomhin Kelleher.

Ireland responded well, however, as Masterson and Darragh Leahy forced two saves in quick succession from Sweden keeper Pontus Dahlberg six minutes later.

The Watford stopper was also on hand to beat away Daniel Mandroiu's drilled effort from distance and thwarted Connolly, who fired his snapshot straight down the keeper's throat.

The Republic continued to dominate after the break and had a goal disallowed after 58 minutes when Jonathan Afolabi was rightly adjudged to have used his arm when meeting a cross.

Parrott has three goals in two appearances for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s
Parrott has three goals in two appearances for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s

Connolly, a livewire throughout, had the chance to equalise from the spot when he was fouled in the box by Svanberg, only for Dahlberg to tip the Brighton youngster's spot-kick away.

But there was nothing the 20-year-old could do when substitute Parrott capitalised on a poor clearance and lashed home the Republic's leveller.

Republic skipper Jayson Molumby passed up a great chance to head home the winner but Masterson made no such mistake, glancing his header beyond Dahlberg to turn the game on its head.

Parrott added a third on the break in stoppage-time, confidently lifting the ball over two Swedish defenders and 'keeper to seal an impressive win for the Boys in Green.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 10th September 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U2133007169
2Iceland U2122009186
3Italy U2111005053
4Sweden U21100113-20
5Armenia U21200217-60
6Luxembourg U213003011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia U2122007076
2Switzerland U2111005053
3Liechtenstein U21310219-83
4Azerbaijan U21310225-33
5France U2100000000
6Slovakia U21100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2122005236
2Austria U2122007166
3Kosovo U2132017346
4Turkey U21411279-24
5Albania U214022510-52
6Andorra U21301239-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2122006066
2Scotland U2121102024
3Czech Rep U2111002023
4Lithuania U2131023303
5Croatia U2110100001
6San Marino U213003010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland U2122005056
2Bulgaria U2121104044
3Russia U2121101014
4Latvia U21201112-11
5Serbia U21201112-11
6Estonia U21200208-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2122003036
2Kazakhstan U2142026516
3North Macedonia U2111007163
4Israel U2111002113
5Montenegro U2131024403
6Faroe Islands U213003213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2122006066
2Netherlands U2111005143
3Norway U2111002113
4Belarus U21210110283
5Cyprus U21310237-43
6Gibraltar U213003015-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland U2121103124
2Ukraine U2121014223
3Denmark U2111002113
4Northern Ireland U2120201102
5Malta U21201104-41
6Romania U21100112-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bosnia and Herzegovina U2121104044
2Germany U2111005143
3Wales U21210125-33
4Belgium U21201101-11
5Moldova U21100104-40
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you