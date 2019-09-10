Euro 2021 qualifiers: Sweden U21 1-3 Republic of Ireland U21

Troy Parrott (left) came off the bench to score twice in Kalmar

Two late goals lifted the Republic of Ireland Under-21s to a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Sweden in Kalmar.

Conor Masterson scored either side of a Troy Parrott double after Mattias Svanberg's first-half opener.

Aaron Connolly also missed a penalty for the visitors, who dominated large periods of the match in Kalmar.

The result leaves Stephen Kenny's side top of Euro 2021 qualifying Group One having taken a maximum nine points from three games.

After an eye-catching display in the win over Armenia, Connolly nearly opened the scoring after two minutes when he danced through the Swedish defence and flashed a shot just wide.

Sweden soon found their passing rhythm though and took the lead in spectacular fashion on 19 minutes through captain Svanberg, who curled a stunning right-footed shot past Caomhin Kelleher.

Ireland responded well, however, as Masterson and Darragh Leahy forced two saves in quick succession from Sweden keeper Pontus Dahlberg six minutes later.

The Watford stopper was also on hand to beat away Daniel Mandroiu's drilled effort from distance and thwarted Connolly, who fired his snapshot straight down the keeper's throat.

The Republic continued to dominate after the break and had a goal disallowed after 58 minutes when Jonathan Afolabi was rightly adjudged to have used his arm when meeting a cross.

Parrott has three goals in two appearances for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s

Connolly, a livewire throughout, had the chance to equalise from the spot when he was fouled in the box by Svanberg, only for Dahlberg to tip the Brighton youngster's spot-kick away.

But there was nothing the 20-year-old could do when substitute Parrott capitalised on a poor clearance and lashed home the Republic's leveller.

Republic skipper Jayson Molumby passed up a great chance to head home the winner but Masterson made no such mistake, glancing his header beyond Dahlberg to turn the game on its head.

Parrott added a third on the break in stoppage-time, confidently lifting the ball over two Swedish defenders and 'keeper to seal an impressive win for the Boys in Green.