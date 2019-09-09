Under-21 European Championships: NI U21s must be more clinical says Jake Dunwoody

Dunwoody was named man of the match against Malta on Friday

Northern Ireland Under-21s must be more clinical if they are to challenge for Euro 2021 qualification says midfielder Jake Dunwoody.

Ian Baraclough's side began their Group Eight campaign with a disappointing 0-0 home draw against Malta last Friday.

They will hope to register their first win of the group against Finland on Tuesday.

"The draw against Malta was just one of those days," said Stoke City's Dunwoody.

"We created over 20 chances and just couldn't put one away.

"It would have been nice to get another late winner of course but we'll just have to look to Finland now and see what happens."

With Linfield striker Shayne Lavery's excellent start to the season rewarded with a call-up to Michael O'Neill's senior squad, the U21s lacked potency in front of goal despite being well on top at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Finland are top of the group after the opening round of fixtures following their 2-0 win over Ukraine.

"I think the group is very open, I don't think there is a team that is going to run away with it," said Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough.

"Teams will take points off each other, we've got no preconceived ideas that we should replicate what we did last year and come second in the (Euro 2019 qualifying) group.

"But we have got good enough players to go and win games of football".