Kilmarnock: Kirk Broadfoot leaves Rugby Park club

Kirk Broadfoot made 78 appearances for Kilmarnock, scoring two goals

Kirk Broadfoot has been released from his contract at Kilmarnock after two years at Rugby Park.

The, defender, 35, played his last game for the Rugby Park club in their 0-0 draw with Aberdeen two weeks ago.

Broadfoot played 25 times last season, helping Steve Clarke's side to a third-place Scottish Premiership finish.

St Mirren are interested in bringing the former Rangers defender to Paisley before the window closes.

"The central defender has been released from his contract and moves on in search of a new opportunity," said the club.

"Kilmarnock would like to place on record it's sincere thanks to Kirk for his service to the club, and wishes him all the best for the future."