Euro 2021 qualifiers: Republic of Ireland 1-0 Armenia

Parrott's 31st minute goal gave the Republic their second win of the campaign

Tottenham's Troy Parrott marked his Under-21s debut with a first-half winner as the Republic of Ireland defeated Armenia 1-0 in Tallaght.

The 17-year-old striker applied a close-range finish following brilliant wing play from Aaron Connolly as the hosts dominated the encounter.

The result leaves Stephen Kenny's side top of Euro 2021 qualifying Group One having won their opening two fixtures.

They will take on Sweden in Kalmar on Tuesday.

Parrott, who was named in Tottenham's 25-man Champions League squad on Wednesday, delivered on debut but in truth it was left winger Connolly who was the star, causing the Armenian defence a world of trouble in an inspired first-half display.

The Brighton youngster nearly created the opening goal after 16 minutes, jinking down the flank before finding Adam Idah who was denied by goalkeeper Sevak Aslanyan.

Parrott's opener after the half-hour mark was just reward for the Republic's dominance, with the hosts perhaps unfortunate not to be further ahead at the break.

Captain Jayson Molumby went close to doubling the lead from close range before Parrott's effort from the edge of the area came back off the post.

Armenia struggled to consistently put their hosts under pressure but did have chances through Rudik Mkrtchyan and Karen Melkonyan, who forced Kellehr into a smart stop with 20 minutes remaining.