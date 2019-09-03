European Championship Qualifying - Group D
R. of Ireland19:45Switzerland
Venue: Aviva Stadium

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Underdog status suits Republic says James McClean

James McClean has won 65 caps for Republic of Ireland
BBC coverage

How to follow:
Live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website.

James McClean says the Republic of Ireland are relishing their underdog status as they prepare to host Switzerland on Thursday night.

The Republic take on the World Cup quarter-finalists in a crucial Euro 2020 qualifier in Dublin.

The Swiss are favourites to top qualifying Group D, but McClean says they shouldn't underestimate Ireland.

"The more people that don't give us a chance, the better it is for us," the Stoke City winger said.

"I find that, not just in football, in life.

"If someone questions you and tells you you can't do something, you kind of find that extra motivation to say, 'well, I'm going to show you, I'm going to show you that I can'."

The Republic have demonstrated an ability to shock world football's biggest teams, notably when they beat Germany in a Euro 2016 qualifier in October 2015 and Italy at the finals in France the following summer.

"It's nice that we know in the past we can get results against teams like that," added McClean.

"Look, we've got four games coming up now you'd probably say are tougher than the first four we've had, but we're going in top of the league and it gives a nice positive reaction."

'We've got harder games to come'

Meanwhile, Republic boss Mick McCarthy insists he is under no illusions as to the task which lies ahead despite having taken 10 points from their first four games to lead the group.

"We've had a start where we had to get the points that we've got," said the former Wolves manager.

McCarthy has won three and drawn one of his four games in charge since returning as Republic boss
"Denmark was a bonus, but we had to get nine points from the other three games, the two Gibraltar games and Georgia here."

He added: "We've got harder games to come, I'm under no illusions, and that starts on Thursday."

"I probably would [take a point against Switzerland]. They're a good side, but we're not setting up to get a draw, we're going to try to win. But if it turns out we end up with a point, I'll be happy at not being beaten."

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 5th September 2019

  • R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland19:45SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • ArmeniaArmenia17:00ItalyItaly
  • Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina19:45LiechtensteinLiechtenstein
  • FinlandFinland19:45GreeceGreece
  • GibraltarGibraltar19:45DenmarkDenmark
  • Faroe IslandsFaroe Islands19:45SwedenSweden
  • NorwayNorway19:45MaltaMalta
  • RomaniaRomania19:45SpainSpain
  • IsraelIsrael19:45North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany3300132119
3Netherlands21016333
4Belarus400419-80
5Estonia3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland431051410
2Denmark31209545
3Switzerland21105324
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar300306-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Slovakia32017256
3Croatia32015416
4Wales310223-13
5Azerbaijan3003310-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain4400112912
2Sweden42118717
3Romania421111567
4Norway41218715
5Malta4103210-83
6Faroe Islands4004312-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland440080812
2Israel42118717
3Austria42027616
4Slovenia41217345
5North Macedonia411257-24
6Latvia4004113-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42025326
5Moldova4103210-83
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium44001111012
2Russia4301153129
3Kazakhstan42027706
4Scotland420247-36
5Cyprus41036513
6San Marino4004020-200

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy44001311212
2Finland43016249
3Armenia42027616
4Greece411268-24
5Bos-Herze411257-24
6Liechtenstein4004013-130
