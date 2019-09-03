Women's European Championship Qualifying
R. of Ireland Wom2Montenegro Women0

Republic open with win over Montenegro

Tyler Toland
Toland had a good chance to score a second just after half-time

The Republic of Ireland began their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign with a hugely one-sided 2-0 home win over Montenegro in Dublin.

Tyler Toland opened the scoring for the dominant hosts in the seventh minute and captain Katie McCabe got the second with a 69th-minute penalty.

Claire O'Riordan had a header well saved and Toland missed a great chance for a second soon after the interval.

The Republic are second in the group behind leaders Germany.

Tuesday's victory was interim manager Tom O'Connor's first competitive match in charge and it came against a side that lost 10-0 to Germany in their opening qualifier at the weekend.

Toland's opening goal was a first international strike for the 18-year-old who ran on to a Denise O'Sullivan pass and found the net off the inside of the post from 20 yards.

The penalty for Ireland's second was awarded for a handball in the box by Jadranka Pavicevic as O'Sullivan looked to get round her, with McCabe then planting the ball confidently past keeper Ivana Cabarkapa.

O'Riordan's headed effort came two minutes after the opening goal from a McCabe corner, with Cabarkapa doing well to save from close range.

Toland should have doubled her international tally in the 48th minute but got her shot and put it well over the crossbar after a great run and clever cutback by O'Sullivan.

The visitors sat deep and defended doggedly throughout the game, making it difficult for the Republic to create chances, but showed very little attacking ambition.

Germany defeated Ukraine 8-0 in Tuesday's other Group I game and are three points ahead of the Republic at the top, having played a game more.

O'Connor's side are at home to Ukraine in their next qualifier on 8 October.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 3rd September 2019

  • WalesWales2N Ireland WomNorthern Ireland2
  • R. of Ireland WomRepublic of Ireland2Montenegro WomenMontenegro Women0
  • Georgia WomenGeorgia Women0ItalyItaly1
  • Ukraine WomenUkraine Women0GermanyGermany8
  • Slovenia WomenSlovenia Women5Kosovo WomenKosovo Women0
  • Bos-Herze WomBosnia and Herzegovina2Malta WomenMalta Women0
  • Czech Rep WomCzech RepublicPPoland WomenPoland WomenP
    Match postponed - Other
  • RussiaRussia4Estonia WomenEstonia Women0
  • Israel WomenIsrael Women0DenmarkDenmark3
  • Latvia WomenLatvia Women1SwedenSweden4
  • AustriaAustria3North Macedonia WomenNorth Macedonia Women0
  • Belarus WomenBelarus Women6Faroe Islands WomenFaroe Islands Women0

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands2200100106
2Russia22005056
3Slovenia Women21015143
4Kosovo Women210125-33
5Turkey Women200205-50
6Estonia Women2002011-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark2200110116
2Bos-Herze Wom22009186
3Italy22004226
4Israel Women200226-40
5Georgia Women200218-70
6Malta Women2002010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales21108264
2Belarus Women11006063
3Norway11006063
4N Ireland Wom201128-61
5Faroe Islands Women2002012-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep Wom11007073
2Azerbaijan Women00000000
3Poland Women00000000
4Spain00000000
5Moldova Women100107-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland11008083
2Finland Women11003033
3Portugal00000000
4Albania Women100103-30
5Cyprus Women100108-80

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland22005146
2Sweden11004133
3Slovakia Women100101-10
4Hungary Women100114-30
5Latvia Women100114-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11003033
2Serbia Women11003033
3France00000000
4Kazakhstan Women100103-30
5North Macedonia Women100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11006153
2Switzerland11004043
3Croatia Women210137-43
4Romania Women00000000
5Lithuania Women200216-50

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany2200180186
2R. of Ireland Wom11002023
3Greece Women00000000
4Ukraine Women100108-80
5Montenegro Women2002012-120
View full Women's European Championship Qualifying tables

Find a club, activity or sport near you