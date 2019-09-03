Republic open with win over Montenegro

Toland had a good chance to score a second just after half-time

The Republic of Ireland began their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign with a hugely one-sided 2-0 home win over Montenegro in Dublin.

Tyler Toland opened the scoring for the dominant hosts in the seventh minute and captain Katie McCabe got the second with a 69th-minute penalty.

Claire O'Riordan had a header well saved and Toland missed a great chance for a second soon after the interval.

The Republic are second in the group behind leaders Germany.

Tuesday's victory was interim manager Tom O'Connor's first competitive match in charge and it came against a side that lost 10-0 to Germany in their opening qualifier at the weekend.

Toland's opening goal was a first international strike for the 18-year-old who ran on to a Denise O'Sullivan pass and found the net off the inside of the post from 20 yards.

The penalty for Ireland's second was awarded for a handball in the box by Jadranka Pavicevic as O'Sullivan looked to get round her, with McCabe then planting the ball confidently past keeper Ivana Cabarkapa.

O'Riordan's headed effort came two minutes after the opening goal from a McCabe corner, with Cabarkapa doing well to save from close range.

Toland should have doubled her international tally in the 48th minute but got her shot and put it well over the crossbar after a great run and clever cutback by O'Sullivan.

The visitors sat deep and defended doggedly throughout the game, making it difficult for the Republic to create chances, but showed very little attacking ambition.

Germany defeated Ukraine 8-0 in Tuesday's other Group I game and are three points ahead of the Republic at the top, having played a game more.

O'Connor's side are at home to Ukraine in their next qualifier on 8 October.