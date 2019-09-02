Jimmy Dunne: Fleetwood Town sign Burnley centre-back on loan

Jimmy Dunne in action for Sunderland
Jimmy Dunne made 12 League One appearances for Sunderland last season

Fleetwood Town have signed centre-back Jimmy Dunne on loan from Burnley for the rest of the League One season.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last term on loan in the third tier with Sunderland, having previously played 14 times in a spell at Hearts.

Dunne is yet to play a first-team game for Burnley but has featured for Republic of Ireland's Under-21 side.

"Despite his young age, he has a lot of experience and knows the division," said Fleetwood boss Joey Barton.

