Craig Mackail-Smith: Stevenage sign Wycombe Wanderers striker on loan

Craig Mackail-Smith could not prevent Notts County being relegated out of the Football League last season

League Two side Stevenage have signed veteran striker Craig Mackail-Smith on loan from Wycombe until January.

The ex-Peterborough and Brighton player, 35, spent the second half of last season on loan at Notts County, scoring three goals in 16 appearances.

Mackail-Smith - a former Scotland international - has scored 162 league goals during his 15-year career.

Stevenage have managed just two in six League Two games this season, fewer than any other side in the division.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.