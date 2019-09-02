Marcus Forss & Ryan Delaney: AFC Wimbledon sign Brentford striker & Rochdale defender

Marcus Forss and Ryan Delaney both link up with Wally Downes' Dons

AFC Wimbledon have signed Brentford striker Marcus Forss on loan for the rest of the season and Rochdale defender Ryan Delaney until January.

Forss, 20, has just signed a new four-year contract with the Bees, and made three appearances this season, scoring against Cambridge in the Carabao Cup.

Delaney, 22, has made 57 appearances for Dale but is yet to feature this season for the League One club.

He arrives as cover for the injured Rod McDonald at centre-back.

Wimbledon boss Wally Downes told the club's website that Forss is "very quick and has an eye for goal".

"Marcus is fine in the air, but he has attributes that are different to a traditional number nine," Downes added.

"Ryan has played two seasons with Rochdale and he knows the division. He's left sided and we have a problem with Rod, who is out for eight-to-10 weeks."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.